“The operatives of the Intermunicipal Unit of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Dalnerechensky” in cooperation with colleagues from the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Primorsky territory stopped activity of the group, whose members are suspected of illegal sale of parts of a valued wild animal entered into the Red Data Book of the Russian Federation.

The police found that malefactors intended to sell Amur tiger derivates for 250 thousand rubles. Their further actions were suppressed by the operatives.

Suspects were detained in the village of Novokreschenka of the Krasnoarmeysky district of Primorsky territory. They were previously convicted local residents. In the trunk of the car they drove, tiger parts were found”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for Dalnerechensk in Primorsky territory instituted a criminal case on the grounds of the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.