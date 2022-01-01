“Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) Department of the MIA of Russia stopped production and sale of engine oils that do not meet the requirements of the technical regulations.

It was found that counterfeited goods were produced and stored in warehousing premises rented by malefactors in the territory of the Moscow region. Counterfeit goods were sold under brands of popular global manufacturers in all regions of the country.

The operatives seized the equipment for packaging and loading of the goods, 20 tons of finished goods and labels, raw materials, documents, and draft records. Actions were taken with the participation of Rosgvardia.

According to preliminary estimates, the rightholders’ damage was over seven million rubles.

Based on the materials collected by the operatives, the investigator of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and Ministry of Internal Affairs for the South-Eastern Administrative District in Moscow initiated a criminal case in respect to two organizers of illegal activity on the grounds of the offense under part 4 of Article 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Decriminalization of the fuel and energy complex sphere is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.