The first Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy held a meeting with the heads of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions with the executive authorities in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The event was held as a video conference and was dedicated to summing up 2021 results. It was also attended by the representatives of Rosgvardia and heads of some units in the central office of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

“Last year, despite the pandemic, was quite difficult regarding maintenance of public order. Large scope of work was done for compliance with the election laws and public safety for the Single Voting Day, elections of the State Duma Deputies of the 8th calling, the census of population in our country”, noted the first Deputy Minister in his introductory speech.

Aleksandr Gorovoy thanked the colleagues from the National Guard of the Russian Federation and other law enforcement bodies, who ensured public safety at the events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War and the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Public Safety and Coordination of Interactions, Police Lieutenant-General Mikhail Davydov made a report. He briefly identified main issues that should be taken into account in the Central Administration operation, reported on the current work and scheduled actions to improve the service.