“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department in the Intermunicipal Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Buguruslansky” of the Orenburg region together with the colleagues from the regional central administration stopped manufacture of unmarked alcohol.

The clandestine workshop was organized in a private household in the territory of Buguruslansky district. The police found more than 1.8 thousand bottles in the premises with alcohol drinks of various brands, more than 300 reservoirs of various volumes, with around 2 thousand liters of alcohol-containing liquid. Besides, more than 3 thousand units of glass and plastic containers, consumables and accessories for alcohol bottling were withdrawn. Accomplices applied labels themselves.

According to the available information, alcohol was sold in the nearby settlements.

The investigator of the Intermunicipal Department of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “Buguruslansky” initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under part 6 of Article 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Five suspects of illegal activity were identified. For them, there was established a preventive measure in the form of the written undertaking not to leave the place and for a proper conduct.

Raw materials used to manufacture alcohol drinks were sent for expertise. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.