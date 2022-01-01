In the Collegium Hall of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation – Head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Investigation Department Lieutenant-General of Justice Sergey Lebedev held an operative meeting, where he summarized the performance of preliminary investigative bodies in 2021. The head of the department rated the performance of investigative units in the territorial police and marked the priority areas for the coming half a year.

The event was attended by the first Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation, State Counselor of Justice of the 2nd class Anatoly Razinkin, Chief of the Main Department for Supervision of Investigation, Inquiry and Operational Investigative Activities of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, State Counselor of Justice of the 3rd class Sergey Zolotarev, Deputy Chiefs of the MIA Investigation Department, and also in the video conference mode by Chiefs of units in the MIA Investigation Department, heads of preliminary investigative bodies in the system of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

After the opening of the meeting, orders were announced on the remuneration of the heads of the investigative units who demonstrated the highest performance in the last year, as well as the results of the remote competition held for the first time “Best Investigator”. Sergey Lebedev thanked the heads and employees of the investigation divisions for their hard work, responsible attitude to their service, commitment to principle, and integrity.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister noted that in 2021 significant work was done to improve the efficiency of investigative units’ work, to strengthen departmental and procedural control, to assure quality and legality of crime investigation.

In the reporting period, there was some reduction in the number of criminal cases handled by the investigative units (-3.5%), which was due to a reduction in registered crimes, including serious and especially serious ones. Besides, the number of criminal cases submitted to the prosecutor with an indictment increased by 3.4%. Persons held criminally liable under such cases increased almost by 3%.

In cooperation with the operative units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs system and the Russian FSB, more criminal cases were finalized regarding economic crimes, thefts, counterfeiting, armed robberies, as well as regarding terrorist crimes and crimes related to illegal arms trafficking.

In 2021 active investigation of unlawful acts in the credit and finance sphere continued. The number of complete criminal case under such crimes increased by 12 %.

In total under criminal cases of the police investigators the amount of voluntarily compensated funds, funds or valuables withdrawn or property arrested made more than 379 billion rubles, which was more than 68% of the damage caused.

Sergey Lebedev marked that in the reporting period more attention was paid to the banking sector of the economy. The number of criminal cases initiated by the police investigators under the applications of the Bank of Russia, the Deposit Insurance Agency, and temporary administrations for credit organization management submitted to courts has practically doubled.

It was proposed to strengthen the work on the investigation of unlawful acts related to shared-equity construction of apartment blocks. Last year more than a thousand of such crimes were preliminarily investigated – this was more than in 2020 by half.

The number of investigated episodes of criminal activity of organized groups and criminal communities (criminal organizations) increased almost by 22%.

It was noted that in 2021 the most efficient preliminary investigative bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were those in the Altai republic, the republic of Kalmykia, North Ossetia - Alania, the Kabardian-Balkar and the Karachay-Cherkessia republics, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs GA for the Moscow region, the Russian MIA Administration for the Astrakhan and the Orenburg regions.

The first Deputy Prosecutor General of the Russian Federation Anatoliy Razinkin in his speech identified the measures to further strengthen legality in the procedural activity of the police investigators. The representative of the supervisory body challenged to continue work on strengthening departmental and procedural control, to concentrate efforts on improving the quality of the preliminary investigation and complying with the deadlines, reminded about the unacceptability of making unjustified decisions. He also rated some investigative units of the police and made proposals on strengthening cooperation with the authorities of the prosecutor’s office in order to ensure the protection of the citizens’ rights.

Speeches were given in certain areas of activity by the interim Deputy Chief of the MIA Investigation Department, the Colonel of Justice Ivan Pavlyuk, Chief of the Control and Methodology Department of the Russian MIA Investigation Department Colonel of Justice Valery Kuzmin, and Chief of the HR and Civil Service Department of the Russian MIA Investigation Department Lieutenant Colonel of Justice Andrey Zhuravlev.

During the meeting, certain heads of regional preliminary investigation bodies were heard, who covered on the performance of their assigned units for 2021.

Summing up the operative meeting results, the Head of the Department paid special attention of the investigators to the unacceptability of corruption manifestations and personal responsibility for service discipline and legality. According to Sergey Lebedev, organization of work to establish staffing of the investigative units, to improve qualification and level of skills of the officers requires a more thorough approach. The Deputy Minister instructed the heads of the preliminary investigation bodies to strengthen control in the specified areas of activity.