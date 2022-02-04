“Today in Germany in the Frankfurt am Main airport, Artur Ozmanyan who was wanted by investigative bodies for a crime under Article 105 of the RF Criminal Code was handed over to the officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service.

According to the investigators, in June 2012 the malefactor together with a friend spent time in a nightclub in Nerekhta of Kostroma region, where they had a conflict with a company of three young people. Outdoors they started a fight when the defendant and his accomplice wounded the victims with a knife and then fled. All three of them were delivered to the hospital, but one of them died because of injuries.

In October 2013 the court sentenced Ozmanyan’s accomplice. He was found guilty of committing crimes under part 1 of Article 111 and part 1 of Article 112 of the RF Criminal Code.

And Ozmanyan himself who was suspected of murder managed to flee from the investigation and leave the territory of Russia. He was detained nine years after the commitment of the crime in July 2021 in Germany. Today he will be delivered to Moscow”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.