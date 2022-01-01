In Dagestan, officers of the Temporary Operational Group of the Police and Units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with the officers from the Border Department of the FSB of Russia in the Republic of Dagestan, during the operational activities at the Kochubey checkpoint, stopped a vehicle driven by a 39-year-old local resident.

The man, equipped a hiding place in the vehicle, tried to transport 458 carcasses of sturgeon species. The total weight of seized fish was 1.3 tons.

A criminal case was initiated against this citizen on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

A preventive measure in the form of stay under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the defendant.