Deputy Chief of the Division for Citizenship and Licensing and Visa Work of the Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Volgograd Region, Police Lieutenant Colonel Evgeny Yanshin made a visit to the place of residence of a 54-year-old resident of the Dzerzhinsky district of Volgograd to issue a temporary residence permit.

At the end of 2021, Vlada Viktorovna, together with her family, moved from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the city of Volgograd due to the prevailing life circumstances, intending to obtain Russian citizenship in the future and permanently reside on the territory of the Russian Federation.

However, due to a sudden onset of an acute illness, she required urgent hospitalization. Upon learning of this fact, the officers of migration service decided to urgently issue a temporary residence permit to her in order to quickly obtain a medical insurance policy and receive treatment in one of the city's medical facilities.

After receiving a temporary residence permit, Vlada Viktorovna expressed her sincere gratitude to the police officers for their sensitivity and care.