“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for DrugControl for the Yaroslavl region have stopped the production and sale of synthetic drugs.

The clandestine laboratory was located in a private house in the city of Yaroslavl. During the search, the police seized equipment, reagents, as well as a batch of the already manufactured substance weighing about 30 kilograms. Examination of the part of the confiscated showed that the powder is a narcotic mephedrone.

Residents of the Vologda region were detained on suspicion of illegal activities: a 22-year-old young man and a 20-year-old woman.

According to available information, the malefactors planned to sell drugs on the territory of the Yaroslavl region and other regions. The investigator of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the City of Moscowfor the Yaroslavl region initiated criminal proceedings on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The detained were taken into custody.

As a result of the completed activity, the police prevented about 60,000 single doses of illicit substances from entering the black market. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.