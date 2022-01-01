“On January 30, the control panel of the duty officer of the Russian MIA Division for the Zheleznodorozhny district of Ulyanovsk a call was received from a local woman asking for help concerning a fire in a one-story house on Transportnaya Street.

The first arrived at the scene policemen of the patrol and inspection service of the Russian MIA Division for the Zheleznodorozhny district of the city of Ulyanovsk, Police Lieutenant Rasul Kuryatkin and Senior Sergeant of the police Ildar Suslin.

Came running up to the burning house, Rasul Kuryatkin heard children's cries and through the flames escaping from the burning house, rushed into a smoke-logged building located a few meters from him. It turned out that several people had taken refuge in it, including two young children.

The police officer, together with his partner, wrapped the children in blankets and carefully transferred them to an official vehicle, and then handed them over to the medical workers who came to the rescue.

Thanks to the resolute and selfless actions of the police, the tragedy was avoided”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.