“Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Directorate of the Moscow Police detained the suspected of causing voluntary grievous bodily harm to a young man.

According to available information, in October last year, near a cafe on Novy Arbat Street, during a showdown, a malefactor shot a 24-year-old opponent with a pistol and fled.

The police have identified the perpetrator. The investigators of the Department of Russian MIA for the Arbat District initiated criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The man was charged in absentia.

As a result of operational and investigative activities, police officers, together with the Rosgvardia and the Department of the FSB of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region, detained the defendant in the capital. During a search of his place, ammunition and three items, structurally similar to pistols, were found. According to the expert's conclusion, one of them is a short-barreled firearm and is suitable for firing shots. On this fact, a criminal case was initiated under part 1 of Article 222 of the RF Criminal Code.

A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen for the detained”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.