“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, presented to the leadership of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Ulyanovsk region a new chief, Police Colonel Maxim Petrushin, who was appointed to this position at the end of January by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation. The event, which was held via video conference, was attended by the governor of the Ulyanovsk region, Alexei Russkikh, and the heads of law enforcement agencies in the region”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that the entire biography of Maxim Petrushin, including education and professional development, is related to the Volga region. After graduating from a secondary police school, he began working as a criminal investigation officer in his hometown in the department of the Nizhnelomovsky district of the Penza region. Consistently went through all the stages of career growth. He knows well how to properly organize the activities of district level units. For quite a long time he directly supervised the district divisions. Later he became the head of the regional Criminal Investigations Directorate, and then the entire police of the Penza region.

According to the Minister, such a professional path testifies to the business and personal qualities of Maxim Yuryevich: “First of all, this is a great working capacity, the ability to focus on achieving the goals set, to set priorities. I hope that considerable managerial experience and organizational skills will allow me to study the actual state of affairs at the new duty station in a short time.”

Addressing Maxim Petrushin, the MIA Chief put more focus that he would be in charge of a unit located in a neighboring region, within the boundaries of one federal district. Consequently, the trends in the development of the operational situation are largely similar. In the Ulyanovsk region, the situation is stable. According to the results of the last year, positive dynamics are noted in a number of areas. In particular, the number of facts of voluntary severe bodily harm causing, assaults related to robbery, robberies, and thefts is decreasing. Less illegal acts are recorded in public places and on the streets.

The minister emphasized that there are still issues that require increased attention, including combating IT crime, since this topic is extremely sensitive for citizens.

Other priorities for the Ulyanovsk police also include combating illegal drug trafficking, combating corruption, ensuring road safety, and providing public services. The minister stated: “The main thing is to act aggressively and not allow a formal approach.”

In addition, the Head of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs recalled that the effectiveness of crime prevention is largely determined by the degree of participation of all stakeholders, including local authorities: “It is gratifying that in the Ulyanovsk region there is such mutual understanding and a common vision of goals and objectives. For example, attention is being paid to providing local police commissioners with office space. If at the beginning of last year, the need for them was 50 rooms, today 45 have already been provided. Now repairs are being carried out, communication is being carried out, organizational issues are being resolved. For us, this is extremely important. Both the police officers and the citizens whom we are receiving, of course, must be in comfortable conditions.”

Vladimir Kolokoltsev said that last year a federal law came into force, according to which the system of sobering-up stations was actually restored in the country, and instructed the new head of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Ulyanovsk region to keep this area under control: “I know that the procedure for the creation and operation of such special institutions has already been approved in the region. The Ministry of Internal Affairs defended its position for a long time. Now all legislative gaps are eliminated. Subjects have powers.”

In conclusion, the Minister expressed confidence that the support of the entrusted personnel, the Collegium from the interacting structures, Maxim Petrushin would cope with the assigned tasks, and wished him success.