In Obninsk, the local police officers detected the fact of potential violation of the legislation by a local resident. Based on the operative materials, the Inquiry Unit of the territorial police division instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 322.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fictitious registration of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship at the residential premises in the Russian Federation”.

According to the police, a woman in one of the science city apartments for a remuneration fictitiously registered 400 people. Besides, as it was found in process of inspection, the residence premise was not actually provided to the specified persons.

The investigation has been completed and the criminal case will be referred to the court for consideration on the merits.