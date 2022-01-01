Today the Federal Portal of Draft Regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/) of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs posted a draft order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs “On issues of presenting and considering materials in the system of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs that certify circumstances serving as the grounds to make (cancel) a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation” (hereinafter referred to as the draft order).

The document was developed in connection with the current order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs No. 1024 dated November 10, 2012 “On the procedure of presenting and considering the materials to the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and its territorial organs to make a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation” being no longer relevant, which is mostly oriented at cooperation of the units of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs with the discontinued FMS of Russia when making the corresponding decisions.

Draft order preparation is caused by the need to bring the public relations regarding organization of internal affairs authorities of the Russian Federation when making (canceling) a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) in the Russian Federation in respect to foreign citizens and persons without citizenship in compliance with requirements of the legislation of the Russian Federation. Thus, the developed document approves the following:

- procedure for presenting and considering materials in the system of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs that certify circumstances serving as the grounds to make (cancel) a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation;

- procedure of notification to the Russian FSB about making (canceling) a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation;

- form of the decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation, on canceling a decision on unacceptable stay (residence) of a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation who received a temporary ID as a person without citizenship in the Russian Federation;

- form of the notification to a foreign citizen or a person without citizenship on the decision made in their respect on unacceptable stay (residence) in the Russian Federation.

Besides, the draft order also provides for invalidation of the above order of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs dated November 10, 2012 No. 1024.