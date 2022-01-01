“Officers of the 1st Operations and Search Division of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the North Caucasian Federal District stopped the activity of the group, whose members are suspected of illegal sale of weapons and ammunition, and remodeling of dummy weapons into weapons of war.

The police documented five facts of weapon sale – six pistols and one assault rifle that were customized for shooting with priming cartridges.

In January of this year, during the properly planned special operation the police with the participation of colleagues from the Russian FSB and Rosgvardia detained a previously convicted resident of the Republic of Ingushetia at the moment of sale of two illegally made pistols.

Further, three more active members of the group were identified and detained, two of them were directly involved in weapon remodeling. The investigator of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia for the North Caucasian Federal District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 5 of Article 222 and by part 2 of Article 223 of the RF Criminal Code. Two persons involved were remanded in custody, others were under recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

During the searches in places of residence of the suspects three Makarov pistols and Kalashnikov assault rifle with signs of design changes were seized, as well as various ammunition, components of weapons, and tools.

Currently, the operational and investigative activities aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities continue”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.