“On February 3, 2022, the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation developed by the Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia dated January 24, 2022 No. 31 “On amendments to certain acts of the Government of the Russian Federation on issues of supervision over drug turnover”.

The specified resolution takes into account the proposal of the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia on the transfer of etorphine drug from the list I of drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors to be supervised in the Russian Federation approved by the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation dated June 30, 1998 No. 681 (hereinafter referred to as the List of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances), to list II of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances for its potential use in veterinary medicine.

Until now it was prohibited in Russia. At the same time globally, darts charged with a solution of specified drug are used in zoos, circuses, and when capturing wild animals. The substance is a strong opioid analgesic therefore it is not used for humans.

Permission to use etorphine by veterinarians working with large zoo animals makes it possible to perform medical interventions, such as dental manipulations, hoot treatment, preventive examinations. This, in its turn, prevents the development of incurable diseases and even forced slaughter of precious animals.

Besides, significant, large and especially large scale for etorphine approved by the resolution of the Government of the Russian Federation dated October 1, 2012 No. 1002, remain at the same levels”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.