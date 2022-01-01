“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia for Yekaterinburg detained two suspects of bank robbing.

It was preliminarily established that on a weekend two masked men broke into a credit organization office. Threatening cashiers with objects resembling weapons, they stole funds in the amount of around 1.5 million rubles and then fled.

Based on that, the investigator initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under part 4 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Crime solving was taken under personal control by the Head of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Sverdlovsk Region Lieutenant-General Aleksandr Meshkov.

The police conducted a complex of operational and investigative activity aimed at the accusation of members of illegal activity. Video surveillance camera records were thoroughly examined, and witnesses to the event were interrogated.

In two days, the operatives identified and detained the suspects. They were previously convicted man and a woman who lived in Pervouralsk. Both made a confession. During the searches, some stolen funds were found and withdrawn. Two pneumatic guns were found, which were presumably used at the moment of attack.

Currently, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody for the persons involved. The preliminary investigation of the criminal case is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.