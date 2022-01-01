“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Bashkortostan detained suspects of robbing an office of one of the banks in the center of Ufa.

The crime was committed a month ago. Malefactors broke into the office of the credit and finance organization and threatening with a gun, stole more than four million rubles.

Based on that, an investigator of the GA for Investigation in the Republic of Bashkortostan instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 162 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of operational and investigative activity, the police found that two suspected robbers were in Izhevsk. The operatives with the participation of Rosgvardia detained them.

During the searches, a deactivated Kalashnikov assault rifle was found and some stolen funds were detected.

According to the investigation, accomplices were thoroughly preparing for an unlawful act. Last year in November they purchased a used car VAZ-2110, which they further left in the neighboring micro district. Some stolen funds were spent to purchase Lada Priora for a girlfriend of one of the detained and Chevrolet Niva for relatives of the other one. These cars were seized.

Currently the detainees were delivered to Ufa for investigative actions. In the nearest future the court will choose a preventive measure for them”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.