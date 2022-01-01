The investigator of the Main Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against four local residents. They were charged with committing crimes under part 6 of Art. 171.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Production, acquisition, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products without marking and (or) applying of information provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation” and part 4 of Art. 180 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation "Illegal use of means of individualization of goods (works, services)".

Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia for the Kemerovo Region, as a result of operational and investigative activities, stopped an organized group that was engaged in illegal trade of unmarked tobacco products. The police detained four local residents involved in illegal activities and detected a place where counterfeit cigarettes were stored.

According to investigators, the leader of the organized criminal group was a 41-year-old resident of the regional center. He involved three of his acquaintances in illegal business. Each of them performed their functions in the selection of assortment, purchase, transportation, storage and marketing of batches of unmarked tobacco products. The group members sold counterfeit cigarettes only to regular customers on a pre-order basis. The accomplices received the goods through a transport company, and then transported them to a rented garage box. The suspects delivered batches of unmarked cigarettes to customers in their cars, and when paying, they provided buyers with invoices of the liquidated company. As a result of the operational-search and investigative measures, the police seized unmarked tobacco products worth more than 1.3 million rubles from illegal circulation.

In addition, the defendants of the criminal case were charged with the illegal use of foreign trademarks, under which counterfeit products were sold. It was established that as a result of the illegal activities of the members of the organized group, the right holders suffered damage in the amount of about 2 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal case was sent to court. Sanctions of articles of charge provide the maximum punishment - up to 6 years of imprisonment.