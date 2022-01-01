During operational activities, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of the Russian Administration for the Tver Region, together with colleagues from the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the city of Tver, revealed the fact of the deliberate use of counterfeit software.

The investigation officers found out that a 67-year-old resident of Tver, in violation of the current legislation, installed an unlicensed computer program for use in one of the production organizations in the city of Tver. The damage caused to the copyright holder amounted to more than 2 million rubles.

During operational activities, the police seized working documentation and two hard drives with a program, which, according to the results of the expert examination, is counterfeit.

The Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the city of Tver initiated a criminal case against the suspect on the grounds on the offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Infringement of copyright and related rights”. The sanction of this article provides for a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to 6 years.