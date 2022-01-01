Today Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov took part in a video-conferencing meeting of the collegium of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Perm Territory.

The event was also attended by Governor of the Perm Territory Dmitry Makhonin, Chief Federal Inspector for the Perm Territory Sergey Polovnikov, Head of the Legislative Assembly for the region Valery Sukhikh, Prosecutor of the Perm Territory Pavel Bukhtoyarov, Head of the regional FSB department Colonel Gennady Anatskiy, Heads of the Unit of the Head Office and Territorial Internal Affairs bodies of the Kama region.

The head of the Main Department of the Russian MIA for the Perm Territory, Lieutenant-General Alexander Shcheglov, made a report on the results of work in 2021. He noted the positive dynamics in the detection of a number of crimes - assaults related to robbery, robberies, thefts of vehicles, thefts from apartments.

One of the directions that the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Perm Territory paid special attention - in the past year was the combating the organized crime. 367 crimes committed by organized groups and criminal communities have been solved.

Also among the priority areas of activity is the fight against illegal drug trafficking, psychotropic, and potent substances. Over the past year, 3819 drug crimes have been registered on the territory of the region, 1101 persons have been prosecuted for their commission, 7349 administrative offenses in this area have been stopped, and more than 100 kilogram of illicit substances have been seized from illegal trafficking.

The police of the Perm Territory paid much attention to the prevention of crimes and offenses. In particular, the work to prevent neglect and delinquency of minors and protect their legitimate interests. Activities are carried out in cooperation with other subjects of prevention. According to the results of 12 months of 2021, a decrease in juvenile delinquency by 19.2% was registered in the region.

Positive trends are noted in the field of road safety. Thanks to the measures taken in 2021, a decrease in accident rates involving vehicles was registered. The number of traffic accidents with dead and injured decreased by 17.7%, the number of traffic accidents involving children decreased by 17.5%. The number of car accidents caused by drunk drivers decreased by 25.7%.

The District Department of Internal Affairs for the Perm Territory received 918,987 applications for public services, 80% of them received in electronic form. Satisfaction of citizens with the quality of services provided was 99.72%.

The Governor of the Perm Territory, Dmitry Makhonin, thanked the police officers for their contribution to maintaining peace and tranquility in the region, expressing readiness to continue to provide any assistance to the internal affairs bodies, to cooperate in ensuring the safety of citizens.

At the end of the meeting of the collegium, Andrey Khrapov thanked the leadership and personnel of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Perm Territory for their work and pointed out the areas of activity that require the most attention. According to the Deputy Minister, in general, the tasks set last year were fulfilled, which made it possible to keep the operational situation in the region stable.