“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Russian MIA for the city of Yekaterinburg solved a crime of the theft of awards that belonged to a veteran of the Great Patriotic War.
A local resident contacted the police with a statement about the disappearance of the orders and medals of her grandfather, a veteran of the Great Patriotic War, as well as other valuables from a safe in her apartment. The woman said that her grandfather passed away in the 70s, and since then his awards have been kept as a family heirloom. Among them are two Orders of the Patriotic War, medals "For Military Merit" and "For the Defense of Stalingrad".
The police suggested that unknown people entered the victim's apartment through the front door by finding a key to fit a lock. Material evidence was seized from the scene, including burglary tools and footprints of the alleged malefactors.
The investigator of police division No. 11 of the Department of the Russian MIA for the city of Yekaterinburg initiated a criminal case on the grounds of the offense under part 3 of article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.
As a result of operational and investigative activities, police officers on suspicion of committing a crime detained two natives of the CIS states, 19 and 23 years old. The stolen property has been seized.
In respect to the detainees, a preventive measure was chosen in the form of remand in custody. After the completion of the investigation, the awards will be returned to the veteran's granddaughter”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.
