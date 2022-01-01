“Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Ryazan Region opened another criminal case against a man accused of illegal production and sale of narcotic drugs. He is charged with the legalization of funds acquired as a result of a crime.

In March 2021, the operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Ryazan Region stopped the activities of a drug laboratory for the production of mephedrone, located in the village of Prudki, Klepikovo district. It turned out that a resident of the Moscow region may be involved in the manufacture and sale of drugs. He was detained by police officers with the participation of the “Grom” special forces unit and the regional Department of the FSB of Russia.

More than 73 kilograms of narcotic drugs were seized from illicit trafficking. The investigator initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. For the detainee was chosen a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that the detainee received money for the illegal sale of drugs to an account in the shadow segment of the Internet. Subsequently, he transferred the funds received in the amount of more than eight million rubles to a bank account, thereby introducing illegal earnings into legal circulation.

Currently, investigators initiated another criminal case on the grounds of offenses against the man under part 4 of Article 174.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The preliminary investigation is under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.