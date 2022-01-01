Today, Vitaly Shulika, the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General, took part in the extended meeting of the Collegium of the MIA for the Republic of Crimea via a video conference call. The event summed up the activities of the law enforcement agencies of the Republic in 2021 and assigned the objectives for 2022.

Meeting of the Collegium was attended by Sergey Aksyonov, the Head of the Republic of Crimea, Vladimir Konstantinov, the Сhairman of the State Council of the Republic of Crimea, Kirill Stepanov, the Deputy Plenipotentiary of the Russian President in the Southern Federal District, and representatives of law enforcement and supervisory agencies of the region. The video-conference was attended by police officers and veterans, as well as members of the Public Council under the republican ministry.

Opening the meeting, Vitaly Shulika noted that the heads of the MIA for the Republic of Crimea had generally achieved the objectives assigned last year. This ensured that the operational situation in the region remained stable.

In his report, Pavel Karanda, the Police Lieutenant-General, the Minister of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Crimea, emphasized the following: “In 2021, the operational activities of the police of the Republic of Crimea were organized in accordance with the priorities defined by the Presidential Address to the Federal Assembly, as well as by the MIA of the Russian Federation. The objectives of law enforcement, public security and crime control in a complex epidemiological situation associated with the spread of coronavirus infection were achieved”.

A set of measures was implemented on a regular basis to combat extremism and terrorism, combat organized crime, corruption, illegal drugs turnover and illegal migration, ensure road safety, restore order on the streets and in public places, prevent offenses, and improve the performance of public services to the citizens.

Compared to 2020, the effectiveness of crime solving increased by 7.4%, including an 8.2% increase in grave and especially grave crimes. The number of murders, cases of intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, assaults related to robbery, thefts, robberies and unlawful acts in the field of information and telecommunications technology decreased. For these same crimes, there was also a positive change in crime solving rate and in ensuring the inevitability of punishment for guilty persons that is one of the main objectives of the police.

Speaking to the participants in the event, Sergey Aksyonov, the Head of the Republic, expressed appreciation to the officers of the Ministry for maintaining stability and security: “The effectiveness of preventive work aimed at preventing crimes and offenses will be the key to the further dynamic development of the region and the formation of its positive image among the citizens of Russia”.

Summing up the meeting, Vitaly Shulika expressed appreciation to the heads and officers of the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Crimea for their duty performance and emphasized the need to further improve the efficiency of measures taken to ensure law and order. The Deputy Minister identified problematic issues for the republican ministry in 2021 and priority areas of activity in the future period.