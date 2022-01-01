Aleksandr Gorovoy, the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General, took part in the meeting held by the Collegium of the Russian MIA General Administration in Moscow via video-conference call on summarizing the results in 2021.

The event was also attended by Aleksandr Gorbenko, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow in the Government of Moscow for Regional Security and Information Policy, and the personnel of the Moscow GA.

Oleg Baranov, Police Lieutenant-General, Head of the Russian MIA General Administration in Moscow, spoke on the performance results. He noted that in 2021, despite the difficult sanitary and epidemiological situation, it was possible to maintain control over the operational situation.

The preventive measures taken enabled to strengthen the positive reducing trend in the most socially dangerous crimes such as intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm, assault related to robbery, robbery, theft from apartments and vehicles, fraud and illegal drug trafficking.

The safety of life for residents and visitors of Moscow in public places and on the streets improved. The proportion of street crime became 35.3% (-0.9%) of the total number of crimes. The work against organized crime continues.

Last year, Safe City, the municipal video surveillance system, made a significant contribution to identifying the persons who committed crimes. More than 6800 unlawful acts were uncovered using the system.

Summing up, Aleksandr Gorovoy identified priorities for the coming period and expressed appreciation to the heads and personnel of the Moscow GA: “The last year was difficult but, despite all the pandemic-related restrictions, the Moscow police have managed to meet all the objectives set”.

At the end of the meeting of the Collegium, the orders of the Russian MIA and the Russian MIA General Administration in Moscow were read out, on awarding police officers for conscientious performance of official duties and achievement of high results in the official activities.

For reference:

Last year the Moscow law enforcement agencies uncovered 4899 crimes committed by organized groups or criminal networks. More than 11 thousand economic crimes were solved. The number of damages recovered was 301 billion rubles.

More than 4 thousand drug crimes were solved as part of the combating drug turnover. 910 kilograms of narcotic, psychotropic and potent substances were seized from the illegal turnover.

More than 8.4 thousand traffic accidents were registered on the Moscow roads last year.

In addition, the building of the Russian MIA Division in the Beskudnikovsky district of Moscow was commissioned in 2021. Also, the comprehensive landscaping works and major repairs to the administrative buildings of several divisions of the Russian MIA General Administration in Moscow were completed.