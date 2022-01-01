“The Investigative Unit of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Khabarovsk Territory completed a preliminary investigation of a criminal case against 15 employees of the business company offering services in the medical and specialized care field.

During the investigation, it was found that sales department employees of a medical organization located in Komsomolsk-on-Amur actively recommended all of the organization's clients to have a thorough medical check-up free of charge. As it turned out the employees had no medical degree, and the instrument used to perform the diagnosis belonged to the household fitness equipment.

People were told that they had serious and chronic diseases and were intimidated into urgently getting fee-based treatment at the health center with unique techniques, advanced technology, and expensive equipment. Most commonly, the patients were elderly people who were forced to pay from 99 to 353 thousand rubles for pseudo-treatment after being subjected to moral and psychological pressure. They were deliberately misled into believing that the partial reimbursement of their expenses would be paid for from the state budget under a special federal program. As a result, many of them took out loans.

The victims of the criminal case have been preliminarily established as more than a thousand residents of Komsomolsk-on-Amur and the Komsomolsk and the Amur districts of the Khabarovsk Territory. The amount of damage is more than 188 million 800 thousand rubles.

The defendants were charged with the crime under Articles 30 and 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The investigation of the criminal case of 158 volumes has been completed. The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to the court for consideration on the merits.

Criminal cases against swindlers in illegal activity in Blagoveshchensk and Khabarovsk were singled out in separate proceedings. Some of the cases have resulted in guilty verdicts by courts and some are still pending”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.