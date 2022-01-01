“The officers of the Drug Control Division of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Smolensk Region detained an alleged organizer of the laboratory where narcotic drugs and precursors for their manufacture were produced.

In September last year, police in Smolensk detained a suspect in the sale of mephedrone. A narcotic drug laboratory was discovered at his place of residence. During the search in the premises, various containers, cooling boxes, canisters of liquid, bags of dry substance, as well as a pistol and ammunition were found. According to the results of the expert review, the seized substances were mephedrone with a total weight of over 15 kilograms and two types of precursors with a total weight of over 50 kilograms.

The police officers found out that a resident of the Oryol Region may have been involved in setting up the narcotic drug laboratory. He rented a house in the Leninsky district of Smolensk and hired an employee to prepare and distribute illicit substances. The malefactor successfully left the region and was put on the federal wanted list. As a result of operational and investigative activity, he was detained by police officers in the Krasninsky district of the Smolensk Region.

The investigator of the Investigative Unit of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Smolensk Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Articles 30, 228.1, 222, and 228.4 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Both persons involved are currently in custody.

The preliminary investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.