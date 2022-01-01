“Vladislav Buymov, the Russian citizen, was extradited from the Czech Republic by the officers of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs and of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. He is charged with the attempt of illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances committed by an organized group on an especially large scale.

According to the investigation, in 2017 in the territory of Moscow Region Buymov and his accomplice removed various drugs and psychotropic substances from hidden stashes of drugs that they purchased in contactless manner with the total weight of more than 10 kg. The malefactors used a vehicle equipped with a special cavity for hidden transportation to deliver drugs to the Vladimir Region, where they stored them in a rented house.

It was preliminarily established that the malefactors planned to organize distribution of illicit substances in the territory of Vladimir and the Vladimir Region. However, it was not possible to implement this, since Vladislav Buymov’s partner in crime was detained.

The malefactors were charged with the crime under Articles 30 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Buymov was put on the international wanted list through the Interpol channels based on the request of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs GA for Nizhny Novgorod Region. The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody for him in absentia.

In March 2019, the suspect was detained in the territory of the Czech Republic and today was handed over to the representatives of Russian law enforcement agencies to be delivered to Moscow”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.