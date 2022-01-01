“Lyudmila Nikitenko, who is charged with a fraud committed by a person exceeding official powers on an especially large scale, was deported from the Arab Republic of Egypt with escort of the staff of the National Central Bureau of Interpol of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

In the period from 2013 to 2017 the defendant held the position of the Chief Accountant in the Scientific and Production Enterprise “Spetsgeopark” LLC and had access to its settlement accounts. According to the investigation, she added wrong data to the payment registers on the amounts of credited salaries of employees and transferred more than nine million rubles from the company’s account into her personal accounts.

The Investigative Department for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA in Moscow instituted a criminal case on the ground of the offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Nikitenko fled from the Russian Federation, and the issued resolution was to involve her as a defendant.

In February 2021, based on the request of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs GA for Moscow, the suspect was put on the wanted list through the Interpol channels. On January 14 this year she was detained by the law enforcement officers of the Arab Republic of Egypt and deported today to Russia”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.