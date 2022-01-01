Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov participated in the video conference meeting held by the Collegium of the Main Department of the Ministry for the Interior of the Russian Federation for the Bryansk Region. During the meeting, the results of operational activities were summarized for 2021.

The event was attended by the Governor of the Bryansk Region Alexander Bogomaz, Chairman of the Bryansk Regional Duma Valentin Subbot, and Chief Federal Inspector for the Bryansk Region Andrey Dyachuk.

Prior to the start of the collegium work, an award ceremony was held, when the Certificate of Merit of the Russian MIA was given to the Deputy Head of the Investigative Department in the Fokinsky district of the Investigative Unit of the Russian MIA Administration in Bryansk, Lieutenant Colonel of the Justice Irina Vinichenko, and Letters of Acknowledgement from the State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation were given to the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Main Department of the Ministry for the Interior of the Russian Federation for the Bryansk Region – Head of the Inspectorate, Internal Service Lieutenant Colonel Artem Turikov and former Head of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Bryansk Region, retired Militia Major-General, Vasily Fesunov.

In his report, Police Major-General Vladislav Tolkunov, Head of the Main Department of the Ministry for the Interior of the Russian Federation for the Bryansk Region, noted that the crime rate in the region remains one of the lowest among the Subjects of the Central Federal District. In 2021 the number of intentional inflictions of serious harm to health cases reduced by 27%, extortions and robberies – by 21%, thefts – by 12%. The total number of solved crimes increased.

There has been noted a decrease in the unlawful acts committed by minors and persons under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Besides, the total number of traffic accidents and their victims has reduced.

To sum up his report, Vladislav Tolkunov noted that according to sociological surveys, the Bryansk Region ranked 12th in Russia by the “Level of protection from criminal encroachments”, 16th by the level of trust in the police, and 22nd by “Effectiveness of the work of the Department of Internal Affairs”.

Addressing the attendants of the event, Igor Zubov noted: “The reports we’ve heard clearly demonstrated the results of your operational activity, which are of positive nature, and this manifests, first of all, in public’s rating of your work”.

The State Secretary – the Deputy Minister identified the priority areas of activity for the police in the Bryansk Region for the future period and summarizing, said the following: “I would like to thank the entire staff for your hard work, especially under the pandemic conditions, and wish you achievements in your work”.

FOR REFERENCE

In 2021 the number of registered crimes in the territory of Bryansk Region reduced (-6%). The police identified more than 6000 people who committed crimes.

Last year 192 (+52%) crimes committed within organized groups were solved. 166 of their members (+80%) were held criminally liable.

79 units of weapons were withdrawn from illegal turnover. More than 700 facts of drug sale were identified, 145 kg of drugs and psychotropic substances were withdrawn from illegal turnover.

231 crimes were detected in the sphere of anti-corruption, including 74 facts of bribery, where almost every one in four was committed on a large or an especially large scale.

It was possible to significantly improve the situation with solving crimes in the sphere of information and telecommunication technology. The policemen solved 671 (+68%) crimes of this category, 649 (+82%) criminal cases were sent to court.