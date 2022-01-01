Today the Deputy Minister of MIA of the Russian Federation Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Khrapov making a video conference call participated in the meeting of the collegium of the Chief Russian MIA Administration for the Moscow Region.

The event was also attended by the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobiev, Chairman of the Moscow Regional Duma Igor Bryntsalov, Deputy Chairman of the Government of the Moscow Region – Head of the Chief Regional Security Administration of Moscow Region Roman Karataev, Prosecutor of the Moscow Region Sergey Zabaturin, representatives of other state authorities and the public.

Viktor Paukov, Police Lieutenant-General, the Head of the Main Department of the Ministry for the Interior of the Russian Federation for Moscow Region, spoke on the work results in 2021. According to the report, a comprehensive approach to solving the crime prevention problems made it possible to maintain the trend of reduction in both the total quantity of registered crimes and individual most dangerous types.

There were fewer cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health (by 16%), assaults related to robbery (by 11%), robberies (by 15%), thefts (by 2%), including from apartments (by 16%) and motor transport (by 32%). Last year the police solved 47 thousand crimes, one in four being a grave and exceptionally aggravated criminal offences. Almost 39 thousand people were identified who committed criminal acts.

Positive dynamic is observed in the clearance rate of some key essential elements of offenses - grave and extremely grave ones, murders, cases of intentional infliction of serious harm to health, rapes, assaults related to robbery, robberies, and thefts.

The crime rate in Moscow Region reduces to a large extent with the help of state-of-the-art technology. The Moscow Region Government actively develops a video surveillance system that helps the community feel more protected. Together with the well-organized work of police squads, this system made it possible to reduce crimes committed in public spaces by 14% and in the streets - by 18%. Total two thousand crimes were solved last year thanked to video surveillance.

To finish the collegium, the Deputy Minister of MIA of the Russian Federation thanked the management and the employees of the Moscow Region police for their work. Andrey Khrapov noted that in general, the objectives set last year were met, which made it possible to maintain the operational situation in the Region stable and indicated those areas of activity that required most attention.

For reference:

In 2021, the Moscow Region police seized more than one and a half tons of drugs from illegal turnover, identified 58 clandestine drug laboratories, 64 drug shacks.

The involvement of organized groups and criminal networks in 580 crimes (+16.5%) was proven. According to the materials of the Criminal Investigation Directorate, two so-called crime lords and eight underworld leaders were held criminally liable. The number of solved banditry facts increased from 2 to 19.

The criminal activity of 43 organized criminal groups with more than 200 members was solved. They have robberies, frauds, thefts, extortions, kidnapping, robberies, crimes related to illegal turnover of weapons to their name.