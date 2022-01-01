In the Perm Territory in process of implementation of operative materials, officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the Perm Territory, regional Investigation Department of the IC with the support of the 19th department of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation and Rosgvardia stopped illegal activity of the organized group members.

It was found that seven people from 31 to 49 years old organized a rehabilitation center in the Permsky District of the Territory under guise of providing rehabilitation care to people suffering from alcohol, drug addiction. Information about it was posted online. The monthly cost of stay for a single person was around 40 thousand rubles. At the same time the facility as such had no license for providing care, its employees had no proper education, a special in-patient care facility was not available. The center worked without scientifically justified and practically tested and officially confirmed methods to treat alcohol and drug addiction.

Having entered the center, those in need of rehabilitation could not leave the facility voluntarily, had no contact with their relatives, who were confused by the involved persons in the criminal case in respect to true objectives of center existence and rehabilitation methods.

At the moment of detention, several dozens people were staying in the center for rehabilitation. Currently the number of victims who suffered from the malefactors is being established.

The Investigation Department of the IC for the Perm Territory initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offences in violation of clause a, part 3, Article 126 “Kidnapping” and part 3, Article 127 “Illegal confinement” of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.