The State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov on January 26, 2022 making a video conference call participated in Russian-Austrian consultations on migration issues that took place at the initiative of the Austrian party.

The delegation of the Federal Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Austria included the Head of the Chief Directorate on issues of border police and Police Department of Immigration Johann Bezdeka, the Head of the Chief Directorate on General Issues, National and International Strategy of Migration Policy, Residence Permits Fransisca Kandolf and other competent employees of the Austrian police.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation was represented in the consultations by the Acting Head of the Department of International Cooperation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Roman Terentiev, Deputy Head of the Chief Directorate for Migration Affairs of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Oleg Kadochnikov and representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Austria Sergey Gladkin.

Parties to event discussed various aspects of Russian-Austrian cooperation in migration sphere and general issues of two-party police cooperation.

Igor Zubov noted that joint approaches were necessary to solve the current migration issues, and with account of the developing situation in Afghanistan, it was necessary to coordinate joint efforts at the international level to solve the key security issues.

During the consultations the Austrian party paid special attention to development of cooperation within the Agreement between the Russian Federation and the European community on readmission dated May 25, 2006.

From his side Oleg Kadochnikov informed partners from the Austria's Federal Ministry of the Internal Affairs on the approaches of the Russian Federation to readmission issues, which was especially relevant with account of the 20th meeting of the Joint Russia-EU Committee for readmission scheduled that year in Moscow.

To maintain the two-party dialog on other areas of the law enforcement cooperation, the parties agreed to hold another meeting of the Russian-Austrian task group for coordination of the fight against organized crime in online format.

Summing up the event, the parties noted active work in the sphere of migration policy implementation and confirmed their intent to develop further cooperation in the entire spectrum of law enforcement issues.