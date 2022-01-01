“Yesterday the Nevsky district police of St. Petersburg received a report that a three-year old child was riding on a snow tube and got into an ice hole and was drowning. The girl’s father who was near tried to save his daughter, but he couldn’t.

The Police Patrol Service squad was immediately sent to the accident scene. A police sergeant Dmitry Khodkevich rushed to help a child. He wrapped himself with a rope, reached the ice hole, and managed to take the girl out on the ice.

Thanks to the well-timed, proper and brave actions of the policeman, the situation resolved favorably. The child was not injured”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.