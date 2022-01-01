Investigators of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in the Central Federal District continue investigation of the criminal case initiated in respect to US citizen Mark Fogel. The former US diplomat is charged with smuggling and drug possession on a massive scale.

Mark Fogel and his wife arrived in Moscow on a flight from New York. In the Sheremetyevo Airport, the man was stopped by the personnel of the Sheremetyevo customs in the “green corridor”. The reason was the reaction of service dogs trained to detect illicit substances to his luggage.

In process of customs control, cannabis and hashish oil were found in the foreigner’s luggage. Drugs were thoroughly masked: cannabis was packed into contact lens packages, and cannabis oil was contained in e-cigarette cartridges. All of these were wrapped in polyethylene and hidden in sneakers.

The US citizen was detained, and a criminal case on the grounds of offense in violation of part 3 of Article 229.1, part 2 of Article 228 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation has been launched in his respect. Since the suspect could flee from the investigation in the territory of the embassy, the city of Khimki court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

After criminal case initiation, immediate investigative actions were taken, including a search in the residence of the detained. It was found that his wife who was released home, was able to remove any evidence in the apartment before the arrival of the operational investigative group. Surveillance cameras recorded how she took out a package from home and dropped it into a garbage bin while being cautious. Then she picked it up, put it in a bag, and carried it away out of the residential complex.

Mark Fogel turned out to be a teacher in the English - American school and used to be an employee in the US embassy in Moscow. Before May 2021 he and his wife had diplomatic status. According to one of the versions of the investigation, an involved person could use him to organize a channel of drug supply to Russia with the purpose of subsequent sale among the students of the above school.

Employees of the MIA of Russia Administration on Transport in Central Federal District carry out investigation work to detect potential accomplices and all episodes of the US citizen’s illegal activity.