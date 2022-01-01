Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika making a video conference call participated in the meeting held by the collegium of the Russian MIA Administration for the Lipetsk region to summarize the results of operational activity of the regional police in 2021.

The event was also attended by the Head of Administration of the Lipetsk region Igor Artamonov, Chief Federal Inspector for the Lipetsk region Oleg Snezhkov, Head of the Investigation Department of the IC of Russia for theLipetsk region Evgeny Shapovalov, and Head of the FSB Department for the Lipetsk region Vladimir Ovchinnikov.

In his report the Head of the Russian MIA Administration for the Lipetsk region, Police Major-General Oleg Latunov emphasized that in the past year the police achieved positive results in some areas of the operational activity. A decrease in the number of reported crimes is observed. The total crime detection rate was 59.3%, including serious and very serious crimes - 39.8%. Compared to the past year, the number of detected crimes in the field of information and telecommunication technology increased by 3.7%. According to this parameter, the Lipetsk region ranks fifth in the Central Federal District.

Vitaly Shulika thanked the personnel of the Lipetsk police for their work. He noted that the Administration management took into account previously mentioned notes, and the objectives set last year were generally met. This helped to maintain stable background in the region.

For reference:

In the reporting period, in the area of illegal drug turnover, the Lipetsk policemen detected 1301 drug crimes, including 870 in the serious and very serious categories. 146.4 kilogram of narcotic and potent substances were seized from illegal turnover.

74 crimes committed by organized groups or criminal networks were detected this year. The involvement of 45 persons in a commitment of punishable offenses within organized crime groups was identified. Besides, activities of five organized groups founded on an ethnic basis were stopped.

Actions taken in general facilitated detection of 7625 crimes. Including: 39 murders, 86 facts of causing harm which endangers health (including 17 fatal ones), 20 rapes, 24 assaults related to robbery, 269 robberies, 2184 burglaries (including 136 home burglaries), 390 fraud cases, 151 acts related to covert embezzlement and illegal possession of vehicles, and 138 crimes in the area of combating illegal weapon turnover.

A decrease in the total number of registered traffic accidents and the number of injured and deceased children therein is noted. Besides, there are also fewer car accidents caused by drunk drivers.