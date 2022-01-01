The operatives of the Drug Control Administration of the Main Department of the MIA of the Russian Federation for the Chelyabinsk Region stopped illegal activities of a group of persons that had been distributing synthetic drugs on the territory of the Southern Urals, the Sverdlovsk Region, the Tyumen Region, the Omsk Region and the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area.

Initially, residents of the Omsk Region born in 1996 and 2000 were detained by a stash of drugs; later another suspect born in 1985 was detained as well. The operatives established that the men acted as drug dealers. Their functions included transportation of narcotic substances, packaging and placement in stashes for small-scale wholesale and retail.

Subsequently, the policemen went to Omsk where they detained another member of the group born in 1989 who had directed dealers’ activities via the Internet.

During a pat-down search of the detainees and examination of 29 already prepared stashes on the territory of the Chelyabinsk and Tyumen Regions, more than 3.2 kg of mephedrone were seized from illegal trafficking.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime by part 3 of Article 30, part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

All the detained were taken into custody.

Measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity are being implemented.