Today a project of the Federal Law “On granting a rescue relief area on the territory of the Russian Federation” (hereinafter – the projected law) has been posted on the Federal Portal of draft regulations (http://regulation.gov.ru/). The projected law aims to improve the rescue relief area granting system in order to ensure that the Russian Federation implements the international commitments regarding individuals that look for protection on its territory.

The projected law was developed in accordance with the paragraph 33 of the of the Implementation Plan of measures in 2020-2022 of the Concept of the State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for 2019 – 2025, approved by the Ordinance of the Government of the Russian Federation of February 22, 2019 No. 265-r., and reflects the accumulated experience of legal regulation for the matters of providing certain types of rescue area. Its adoption will allow solving several problems within the rescue area granting system.

The document was developed with consideration to provisions of the Convention relating to the Status of Refugees of July 28, 1951 (hereinafter – the 1951 Convention) and the Protocol relating to the Status of Refugees of January 31, 1967, which the Russian Federation is a party to, and takes some other national legislations into account.

An important innovation of the draft law is that it enshrines four types of rescue areas provided on the territory of the Russian Federation and appropriate criteria for granting the status of a refugee, temporary or political rescue area and temporary protection under conventional international law at the statutory level.

The procedure of granting protection rescue area has been subject to significant changes, particularly, in the framework of processing of an application for protection rescue area it will be decided whether a refugee status or temporary protection rescue area should be granted to the applicant. It will allow reducing the term of establishing the legal position of a foreign citizen who has requested protection by more than three months, generally.

A special focus of the projected law is to ensure the confidentiality of data about the protection rescue area seekers and individuals that have been granted the protection rescue area on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The individuals that apply for the protection rescue area granting are supposed to undergo fingerprinting and photography procedures, as well as a medical examination in due order.

It is the first proposal to formalize in legislation the competences of a federal government agency in the field of internal affairs - regarding approval of the mechanism for the protection rescue area period extension both in terms of refugee status registration and extension of the temporary asylum period in order to confirm that the circumstances that have constituted a ground for granting the protection rescue area are still valid or regarding the protection rescue area loss/denial.

Also, there are provisions aimed at regulating the exodus of foreign citizens in case of an internal political conflict in the country of their origin. For the purpose of timely response to such situations a new institute is introduced – temporary protection as a type of the protection rescue area which means an emergency provisional means to ensure protection of foreign citizens that have arrived to the territory of the Russian Federation in large numbers. Besides, the draft law lets the individuals that have received temporary protection reserve the right to apply for another type of the protection rescue area in due order.

The existing Federal Law No. 4528-I “On Refugees” of February 19, 1993, provides for an opportunity to stay on the territory of the Russian Federation temporarily provided that the individual has been granted temporary the protection rescue area out of humanitarian considerations, but a list of these humanitarian considerations is not formalized in legislation which causes legal uncertainties. This legislative gap is eliminated by formalizing the criteria for an individual to be granted temporary the protection rescue area on the territory of the Russian Federation in the projected law.

The projected law preserves the principle of family unity. A regulatory provision is established to give a family member of the individual who has already been granted the protection rescue area on the territory of the Russian Federation a right to apply and to be granted the protection rescue area in the same residential area as other family members, if they have come separately. As for family members that arrive to the Russian Federation at the same time, the decision is made with consideration to preservation of the family integrity regarding both underage members and individuals above eighteen years old.

Also, there are a few preferences for those that have been granted the protection rescue area. For instance, assistance is provided regarding medical aid, arrangements for children to be enrolled in educational establishments. Also, there is an opportunity to live in temporary accommodation centers, where meals and utilities are publicly funded for unemployed individuals.

The projected law in its turn provides for reasons for rejection of granting the protection rescue area asylum in compliance with the 1951 Convention. Thus, in order to avoid using the institute of asylum as an alternative for legalization of foreign citizens on the territory of the Russian Federation on general terms, there are reasons for rejection of both accepting the application and granting the protection rescue area in case: the application is groundless; there are misrepresentations, including data about the circumstances of the applicant’s arrival and the protection rescue area seeker’s identity; there is a pending application or a final and binding legal judgment regarding rejection of granting the protection rescue area on the territory of the Russian Federation; the right for the protection rescue area is abused, since there is an opportunity to use other migration regimes to address one’s legal status on the territory of the Russian Federation in accordance with the Russian migration legislation.

Besides, the projected law focuses on homeland security. Particularly, there are provisions according to which the protection rescue area may not be granted to individuals whose stay on the territory of the Russian Federation poses a threat to the national security of the Russian Federation or to individuals with outstanding convictions for crimes on the territory of the Russian Federation that pose a threat to the public security in the country.