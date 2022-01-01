“Officers of the MIA Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the Republic of Buryatia stopped illegal activity of the worker of the enterprise providing contracting works for the geological organization in the Okinsky District.

As a result of several expeditions to the highlands located 80 kilometers from the nearest settlement, the operatives established that the malefactor had organized the semi-precious-stones mining without an appropriate license. The machinery and 7560 kilograms of nephrite were seized. The market price of the batch exceeds 110 million rubles.

The Investigation Administration of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Buryatia region instituted a criminal case on the offense stipulated be part 3 of Article 255 of the Russian Criminal Code. The defendant was charged with violation of subsurface protection and use the regulations.The court chose a preventive measure in the form of a restraining order. The preliminary investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.