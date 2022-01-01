“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Trafficking Control together with their colleagues from the Moscow Region detained four men suspected of illegal drug trafficking.

It was established by the policemen that three citizens of Ukraine had set up a laboratory for drug production in a rented house in the Moscow region. The produced illicit substances had been delivered in a non-contact manner on the territory of the Moscow Region.

During surveillance the operatives established as a fact a stash of drugs in a forested area near the Povarovo settlement. Later a young man approached the stash to be detained the moment he started retrieving the drug. He turned out to be a previously convicted 26-year-old resident of the Nizhny Novgorod Region. During a frisk, the young man was found in possession of a polymeric package full of grey substance. The conducted examination confirmed that it was a N-Methylephedrone derivative totally weight of about 700 grams.

During the search in the basement of the house rented by malefactors, the police officers seized almost two kilograms of a similar substance in two packages and three flasks, as well as precursors, scales, and a notebook.

Later the operatives found about 30 more kilograms of the narcotic substance in packages and over 250 liters of chemicals in a garage in the Istrinsky District.

Criminal cases were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 1 of Article 228, and Article 30 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation by the investigator of the Russian MIA Division of the Urban District of Solnechnogorsk.

The court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody for the figures. The preliminary investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.