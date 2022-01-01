The Road Police squad of the State Road Safety Inspectorate Division, MIA of Russia, in Kogalym, stopped a Gazelle vehicle driven by a local resident, born in 1985, during daytime to check the documents. The man was visibly nervous when talking to the policemen, and then the officers decided to inspect the vehicle.

The public order guards inspected the vehicle and found boxes with alcohol. There were no excise stamps on the bottles and no documents for the alcohol.

When the man was delivered to the police division, he explained that he bought vodka from a stranger on a parking lot in Surgutsky district at 120 rubles per bottle. He planned to sell alcohol later. In total 700 0.5 l bottles were found and seized by policemen. The experts estimated the total cost of the seized property to be more than 170 thousand rubles.

It should be noted that the defendant was not an individual undertaker, a director or a representative of a legal entity and had no mandatory license to do business with alcohol products.

Currently the criminal case was instituted on the grounds of offences stipulated by part 5 of Article 171.1 of the RF Criminal Code. All alcohol was seized. A preventive measure was chosen for the suspect in the form of non-exit and proper conduct.