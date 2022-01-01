Vladimir Kuzin, Police Major-General, Deputy Chief of the Russian Road Police, held a briefing in the press-center of the Multimedia Information Center “Izvestia”. During the meeting explanations were given on the amendments made to the motor vehicle inspection rules and on the liability for driving a vehicle without a diagnostic card.

Vladimir Kuzin reminded that on 30 December 2021, Federal Law No. 494-FZ “On Amending Article 15 of the Federal Law “On Technical Inspection of Vehicles and on Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” and Article 15 of the Federal Law “On the State Registration of Vehicles in the Russian Federation and on Amending Certain Legislative Acts of the Russian Federation” came into force.

For instance, in accordance with the law, passenger cars and vehicles owned by individuals and used exclusively for personal purposes not related to a certain business, including services for transportation of passengers and luggage by passenger taxi, passenger transportation, use of personal vehicles for business purposes, shall not be subjected to technical inspection, except for the cases provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation, and also acts within the laws of the Eurasian Economic Union, regarding inspection of compliance with the requirements to the operated vehicles, if their engineering change is amended.

If a vehicle was subjected to inspection of its technical condition in the form of a technical inspection, and a diagnostic card was issued, which contains a report on the vehicle compliance with the mandatory requirements to vehicle safety, inspection of such vehicle technical condition in the form of the state control (supervision) over traffic safety shall not be conducted, except when signs of a technical failure threatening traffic safety are visually identified therein.

Owners of vehicles, which technical inspection became optional, may apply for technical inspection at their own wish.

According to the amendments, when a vehicle is registered with the State register or, when registering the change of ownership, the diagnostic card shall be submitted for the vehicle should there be more than four years passed from the year of its manufacture, including the year of manufacture specified in the vehicle identification documents.

In case of registration actions involving a change in the design and/or replacement of the basic component of the vehicle, a presence of the complete diagnostic card shall also be necessary, regardless of the year of its manufacture.

The diagnostic card shall be valid and shall contain an assessment on the compliance of the vehicle with the mandatory safety requirements.

These requirements shall apply to all of the vehicles except for trailers owned by individuals with a permissible maximum weight of up to 3.5 tons (Categories O1 and O2).

The presence of a valid diagnostic card shall be verified with the Unified Automated Information System for Technical Inspection. The absence of information on the current diagnostic card in the system shall constitute a legal ground for refusing in registration.

You can check the information about the presence of a valid diagnostic card in the Unified Automated Information System for Technical Inspection on the official website of the State Road Safety Inspectorate (гибдд.рф).

The Deputy Chief of the State Road Safety Inspectorate explained in details the provisions of Federal Law dated July 26, 2019 No. 219-FZ “On amendments to the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation” which adjusted the norms of administrative liability for the violations in technical inspection.

For instance, in particular, part 2 of Article 12.1 of the Code is invalidated (driving a passenger taxi, a bus or a cargo vehicle designed and equipped to transport people, with more than eight seats (apart from the driver’s seat), a specialized vehicle designed and equipped to transport hazardous supplies, were not subjected to the state technical inspection or technical inspection).

At the same time Article 12.5 of the Code is supplemented with part 1.1, which establishes administrative liability for driving a vehicle without a properly issued diagnostic card that confirms vehicle authorization to be part of traffic.

Besides, the mentioned article is supplemented with a note that a person who committed the specified administrative offence shall not be held administratively liable for the second and subsequent instances of such administrative offence identification within twenty-four hours from the moment of the first administrative offence identification.

The specified provisions of Federal Law dated July 26, 2019 No. 219-FZ shall take effect on March 1, 2022.