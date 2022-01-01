“The transit police duty unit in the Platov Airport received a report that a police squad was needed on board of Rostov-on-Don – Sharm-el-Sheikh airplane.

The pilot-in-command reported to the policemen arrived that he had to return the airplane off the takeoff to the parking lot because of the destructive behavior of one of the passengers who threatened the flight safety.

The malefactor was detained and delivered to the transit police division. He was a previously convicted resident of the Voronezh region. Reports on administrative offenses under articles 20.1, 20.6.1, and 20.20 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation were instituted on the rule-breaker”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.