“The operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department together with their colleagues from Samara and Kaliningrad regions and in cooperation with the regional Department of the FSB of Russia stopped the illegal activity of the interregional organized group specialized in disposal of false banknotes with the nominal value of five thousand rubles. The Darknet shop that was used to dispose of the false banknotes was liquidated.

The suggested organizer and three active members of the group – residents of Samara region aged 30 to 40 years – were detained in the territory of the region with the power support of Rosgvardia.

The operational and investigative activity identified that the malefactors disposed of more than 1800 false banknotes with the nominal value of five thousand rubles for the total amount exceeding nine million rubles.

An investigator of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Volzhsky District instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 1 of Article 186 of the RF Criminal Code. Searches were conducted at the residential addresses of the persons involved, and computers, mobile phones, and banknotes with signs of counterfeit were seized. The seized items were sent for expertise to the Expert and Forensic Center of the MIA of Russia GA for Samara region.

Currently, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody for all the detained. The preliminary investigation is still under way”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.