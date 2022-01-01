“The policemen detained one of the suspected members of the assault related to robbery committed in the territory of Naro-Fominsky Urban District. He was a previously convicted man born in 1994.

On January 16 a woman called to the Selyatinsky police division of Regional Office of the MIA for Naro-Fominsky Urban District. She reported that she was attacked and robbed.

According to the victim, she was driving on a highway, when she felt a collision against the back part of her car, so she stopped and went out of the car. At that moment she was approached by three men who were pointing something resembling a weapon at her and made her drive home, where they stole a large amount of money and fled. The investigation authorities of the police initiated a criminal case on the grounds of offenses under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The policemen are engaged in operational and investigative activity to identify and detain the remaining accomplices to the crime”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA, Irina Volk.