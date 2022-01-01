In the course of operational and investigative measures in the criminal case tackled by the Criminal Investigations Directorate of the Russian MIA Administration Investigation Department for Tver Region, three men suspected of committing a series of remote frauds have been arrested in Moscow Region by officers of the criminal investigation department of the Russian MIA Administration for Tver Region.

According to the investigation, at least nine incidents of illegal activity were attributed to the suspects. The malefactors were acting according to the same scheme: “working” as couriers, they came to the deceived citizens and took their money.

For example, one of the victims, an 83-year-old female resident of Tver, received a telephone call from a swindler, who pretended to be a law enforcement officer. He informed that the grandson of the female pensioner had caused a traffic accident. In order to relieve the relative of his responsibility, the malefactor suggested the woman to settle the matter with a large sum of money. Being under stress, without a doubt, the woman gave 250,000 rubles to a man who came to her home.

Operatives identified the malefactors. They were two residents of Moscow Region and a native of Stavropol, who had previously been convicted, aged between 23 and 34. According to the investigation, the individuals were remotely coordinated by their employers and received a percentage of the fraudulently obtained amount of money as a reward for transferring money from the victims.

Officers of the Russian MIA Administration Investigation Department for Tver Region received information about the movement of accomplices by car from Tver to Moscow Region. The “Intercept” plan was introduced across the territory of the two regions to detain the malefactors. The suspects tried to escape from the police, but after an hour and a half, officers of the State Road Safety Inspectorate from Tver and Moscow Regions detained them on the M-11 road.

All the suspects were brought to the police. To date, the suspects are under arrest. The suspects may be imprisoned for up to five years. The investigation is underway. The police are inquiring into the men involvement in additional episodes of illegal activity, as well as the coordinators of these individuals and their accomplices.