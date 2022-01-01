Today, Mikhail Chernikov, Chief of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Police Lieutenant-General, participated in a video-conference of the Collegium of the Russian MIA Main Department for Nizhny Novgorod Region. During the event, the results of the Region police activities were summed up for 2021.

The meeting was attended by Alexander Murzin, Chief Federal Inspector for Nizhny Novgorod Region, Pyotr Bannikov, Deputy Governor of Nizhny Novgorod Region, Dmitry Krasnov, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Assembly of Nizhny Novgorod Region, Andrey Travkin, Prosecutor of Nizhny Novgorod Region, and Dmitry Pavlov, First Deputy Chief of the Russian FSB Department for Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The meeting was opened by Police Lieutenant-General Yuri Arsentiev, the Head of the Russian MIA Main Department for Nizhny Novgorod Region. In his speech, he noted that the crime rate in the region continued to be lower than the national average and that in the Volga Federal District.

According to Yuri Arsentiev, in 2021, the units of the regional head office ensured control over the operational situation and timely response to its changes. Cooperation with the executive and local authorities, as well as with other law enforcement agencies, was the key to the successful implementation of certain tasks.

In 2021, the number of the reported crimes decreased by 4.3%. The positive momentum was largely due to a 14.8% decrease in the serious and particularly serious crimes. In particular, the number of murders decreased by 12.8% and inflictions of serious harm to health - by 11.8%.

There were reported 22% fewer burglaries, 17.6% fewer motor vehicle thefts, 21.6% fewer robberies and 14.4% fewer assaults related to robbery.

The crime solving rate was at the national average (52.5%). The work efficiency was characterized by a reduction of four per cent in the number of unsolved crimes.

During the meeting, Mikhail Chernikov paid a special attention to the results of work of the Nizhny Novgorod Road police officers, noting that as per the results of the year, the number of fatal accidents decreased significantly on the roads of the region. He stressed that there was a need to consolidate efforts of all the members of the cooperating authorities to stabilize the situation on the region’s roads.

In addition, the Chief of the Main Directorate for Traffic Safety of the Russian MIA emphasized that in 2021, the total of 157 official vehicles were delivered for the disposal by the Russian MIA Main Department for Nizhny Novgorod Region, including 12 transport units under the State Programme “The Provision of Public Order and Counteraction of Crime in Nizhny Novgorod Region”.

The main tasks for the Russian MIA Main Department for Nizhny Novgorod Region in 2022 included the control over the migration situation, provision of the road safety, regulation of the arms trafficking, fight against corruption and enhancing of the procedural controls, search for suspects and compensation for damages, ensuring the completeness and quality of public services provided to the population.