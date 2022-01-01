“Officers of the Moscow Criminal Investigations Department detained two natives of a near-abroad country. They are suspected of organizing a business to legalize the residency of foreign citizens in Russia.

It has been preliminarily established that the malefactors had been fabricating and selling false documents to foreign nationals. These include the migration cards, the work patents, the temporary registration notices. Besides, the facts of delivering services for a false passing of the Russian language proficiency tests, some materials for obtaining Russian citizenship, and registration at the domicile have been documented.

The services of the defendants were mainly used by foreigners who were illegally staying in Russia. Each of the clients paid for false papers a million to 2.5 million rubles. According to preliminary data, the total amount of the criminal income exceeds 60 million rubles.

An investigator of the Investigative Department of the Internal Affairs Directorate for the Western Administrative District of the Russian MIA General Administration for Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 322.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Police officers in cooperation with officers of the Russian FSB and the Rosgvardia, seized passports, photographs, forms of migration documents, an unregistered traumatic pistol, computer, communications equipment, money, and other items of evidentiary value at the suspects’ residence.

A measure of restraint in the form of house arrest was chosen for the detainees. Preliminary investigations are underway to identify all the incidents and possible accomplices of the illegal activity. Besides, the police will be in search for buyers of forged documents”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.