“Road Police officers of the 2nd Road Police Regiment (South) of the State Road Traffic Safety Inspectorate for Moscow Region of the Russian MIA General Department, Police Senior Lieutenant Denis Danilov and Police Lieutenant Alexei Panin took to the hospital an elderly man who had fainted while at the wheel.

While on duty on the 94 km of the “Don” Road, the policemen spotted a car, which stood on the tarmac with its hazard warning lights on.

To find out the reasons for the incident, the officers drove to the car. There, they met halfway by an anxious woman who explained that she and her husband and relatives had been travelling by land to the Tula region. At some point, the driver, her husband, collapsed and began to lose consciousness.

The policemen then immediately called an ambulance and repositioned the car to a roadside. A 76-year-old man was unable to move, he was getting worse by the minute. At that time, the Road Police officers decided not to be waiting for the medics to arrive and, with the help of the man’s relatives, took the citizen to the police vehicle. Switching on the flashing beacons and a special sound signal on, the policemen took the man to the nearest hospital.

Thanks to the professional and coherent actions by Police Senior Lieutenant Denis Danilov and Police Lieutenant Alexei Panin, qualified assistance was rendered to the man without undue delay”, said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.