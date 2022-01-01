Today, the State Secretary - Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation Igor Zubov participated in the video conference meeting held by the Collegium of the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for Belgorod Region. During the meeting, the results of operational activities were summarized for 2021.

The event was attended by Vyacheslav Gladkov, Governor of Belgorod Region, and Olga Kremneva, Chief Federal Inspector for Belgorod Region.

Before the Collegium began its work, the participants traditionally observed a minute of silence in memory of the deceased policemen. Flowers were laid to high relief named “To the Law Enforcement Soldiers is Dedicated”.

In his report, Police Colonel Valery Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Regional Office of the MIA of Russia for Belgorod Region, noted that the crime rate in the region remains one of the lowest among the Subjects of the Central Federal District. In 2021, the number of robberies fell by 11%, thefts - by 10%, assaults related to robbery - by 8%, and car thefts - by 7%. There has also been noted a decrease in the unlawful acts committed by persons under the influence of alcohol.

Addressing the participants, Igor Zubov thanked the Regional Office of the MIA leadership and staff for the work done and noted that over the years, Belgorod Region has been one of the safest regions not only in the Central Federal District but also in Russia. The State Secretary - Deputy Minister identified priorities to further enhance the efficiency of the police units in the region.